West Bengal: Teen Steals Rs 200, Father Beaten To Death; 1 Held

Kulti (West Bengal): A man was allegedly beaten to death while trying to save his teenager son, who was getting thrashed for reportedly stealing Rs 200 from a shop in Kulti in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman on Wednesday, police said. One person has been arrested in this connection, they said.
The incident took place in Lachipur Vaginipally of Kulti last afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Goswami.
Goswami's son had gone to buy rice at a shop and when shop owner, Uttam pointed out that he had stolen Rs 200. After which, the boy tried to run away but the residents caught him and started beating him up.
When Goswami learnt about this incident, he hurriedly ran to the spot to save his son from getting beaten up. On seeing Goswami, the residents released the boy and started beating him brutally.
According to local sources, Goswami was also hit with a knife and fainted due to the injury. Finding him collapse on the ground, the residents fled in fear.
After which, a team police from Niamatpur outpost of Kulti Police Station reached the spot and took Goswami to Asansol District Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Police said a man, identified as Subhash Karmakar, who admitted during interrogation of being involved in the incident, has been arrested. Search is on for the rest of the accused, they added.
Read more
Kolkata: Youth Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Salt Lake Area