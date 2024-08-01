ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Teen Steals Rs 200, Father Beaten To Death; 1 Held

Kulti (West Bengal): A man was allegedly beaten to death while trying to save his teenager son, who was getting thrashed for reportedly stealing Rs 200 from a shop in Kulti in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman on Wednesday, police said. One person has been arrested in this connection, they said.

The incident took place in Lachipur Vaginipally of Kulti last afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Goswami.

Goswami's son had gone to buy rice at a shop and when shop owner, Uttam pointed out that he had stolen Rs 200. After which, the boy tried to run away but the residents caught him and started beating him up.

When Goswami learnt about this incident, he hurriedly ran to the spot to save his son from getting beaten up. On seeing Goswami, the residents released the boy and started beating him brutally.

According to local sources, Goswami was also hit with a knife and fainted due to the injury. Finding him collapse on the ground, the residents fled in fear.