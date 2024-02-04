West Bengal: Superstar-MP Dev Quits Important Posts Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Ghatal (West Bengal): Will he or won't he? Will Tollywood superstar and Ghatal MP Dev throw his hat in the ring yet again in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The reluctant lawmaker has uped speculations regarding his political sanyas.

Dev on Saturday raised eyebrows by resigning from three important posts - Vice Chairman of Birbhum Development Corporation, Chairman of Mahakuma Hospital and Chief of Ghatal Rabindra Shotobarshiki Mahavidyalaya. He has sent the letters of resignation to the District Magistrate of West Medinipur.

Though the ruling TMC is tightlipped on his move, BJP was quick to jump into the fray. Ghatal's MLA Shital Kopat said, "Dev is paranoid, he no longer wants to rub shoulders with corrupt politicians."

In fact, it is no secret that the actor who has the Midas touch at the box office never wanted to take the political plunge. There were reports he had pleaded with TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow him to concentrate on his profession. Even in recent times, there have been rumours that Dev was keen on quitting politics.

But such speculations were put to rest when Banerjee hurridly entrusted him with new responsibilities. Though the actor-politician had assured to abide by the CM's diktats, his latest decision has led to new questions.

Dev has not spelt any reason behind his exit, and Ashish Hudayit, Chairman of TMC's organisational committee in Ghatal when questioned feigned ignorance. "I have no idea. I just got to know that he has quit the three posts. I am totally in the dark. Unless and until I am aware of the reasons, I should not be commenting," he said.