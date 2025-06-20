West Bengal STF Decodes Outfits' New Plan To Spread Terror In Country

Kolkata: After the ghastly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India destroyed nine terrorist bases with immacualte precision in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan got a befitting reply from India through the counter attack. However, intelligence agencies have accessed classified information on new methods adopted by terror outfits to spread their network in the country.

According to intelligence sources, the terrorist organisations were trying to unite for several months to step up attacks on the nation. Several organisations like ISI, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Ansarullah have been supporting such outfits for long.

Recently, intelligence agencies of West Bengal came to know that in 2019, the Indian government banned a militant outfit called Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen. But, the organisation is still working behind the curtains.

A few months ago, a member of the organisation's sleeper cell forayed into the state and went to several places in Kolkata and its suburbs. He to a section of the youth with the objective of brainwashing them. He incited hatred against the local government and contemplated a movement in the style of Bangladesh, using the youth of the country.

The detectives have learned that during the brainwashing phase, the youth were strategically informed about the militant organisations. Even as the government banned them, they were explained why militant organisations were needed.

Moreover, the member of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen also worked to keep the members of the sleeper cells of various militant organisations strong. He met one Javed Munshi and gave him the responsibility of planning a movement in the style of Bangladesh across West Bengal.

According to sources, the detectives interrogated Javed to delve more into the matter. It came to fore that Javed is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. A few months ago, he took shelter in Canning in South 24 Parganas and was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police.

During interrogation, the sleuths came to know that Javed had planned to escape from Canning to Bangladesh via the Sundarbans. He has been lodged in Presidency Correctional Facility.

The detectives also found several incriminating information about Javed during the investigation. The sleuths came to know that Javed is skilled in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). He has been to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and got trained there. He also spoke to the top leaders of several militant organisations including Hafiz Saeed's son Talda Saeed.

Moreover, the intelligence officers also learned that Javed was trained in the same manner as Ajmal Kasab. The intelligence officers believe if Javed is interrogated further, more classified information can be obtained.

The intelligence officers of the STF said Javed was recently interrogated by central agencies. His statement has been recorded. Moreover, complaints have been filed against him with several agencies because his network is spread across the country. Some have taken training from him and are working as sleeper cells in the country. A few have left for other countries.

This does not end here. It also came to fore that Javed secretly brought many people from Bangladesh to India. He made fake Indian documents for all the Bangladeshis. He has also made fake Pakistani passports for them made arrangements to send them to Pakistan via Nepal.