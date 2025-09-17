ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal SSC Uploads Provisional Answer Key For Classes 9-10 Teacher Recruitment Exam

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the classes 9-10 teacher recruitment examination on its official website on Tuesday night.

If candidates have any doubt, they can challenge it between September 20 and 25 on payment of Rs 100 per question. If the challenge is found valid the amount paid will be refunded.

SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said candidates can challenge the model answers, which will be evaluated by experts. The answer sheets will be evaluated after the upcoming Durga Puja vacation.

"This is to notify all concerned that the preliminary model answer for the 11 subjects for which examinations were conducted on September 7 are now being uploaded for viewing by the candidates...," the commission stated in a notice on last night.

There are 60 model answers for the 11 subjects for which exams were held.

Earlier, Majumdar had said that the candidates will get five days to evaluate the answers and challenge them. If any candidate thinks of challenging the answer to any question, he can do so online.