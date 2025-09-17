West Bengal SSC Uploads Provisional Answer Key For Classes 9-10 Teacher Recruitment Exam
Nearly 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for classes 9-10 recruitment exam on September 7.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the classes 9-10 teacher recruitment examination on its official website on Tuesday night.
If candidates have any doubt, they can challenge it between September 20 and 25 on payment of Rs 100 per question. If the challenge is found valid the amount paid will be refunded.
SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said candidates can challenge the model answers, which will be evaluated by experts. The answer sheets will be evaluated after the upcoming Durga Puja vacation.
"This is to notify all concerned that the preliminary model answer for the 11 subjects for which examinations were conducted on September 7 are now being uploaded for viewing by the candidates...," the commission stated in a notice on last night.
There are 60 model answers for the 11 subjects for which exams were held.
Earlier, Majumdar had said that the candidates will get five days to evaluate the answers and challenge them. If any candidate thinks of challenging the answer to any question, he can do so online.
The results of the exam will be published with the opinion of experts after the festival season concludes in October. The interview is scheduled to begin from November.
Teachers said that the provisional answer key will be of great help to candidates as they can predict their results well in advance. However, candidates said it would have been better had they been able to access the answer key in an easier manner.
On September 7, the SSC examination was held after nine years. A total of 3,19,961 candidates had applied for the classes 9 and 10 teachers recruitment exam but 2,93,152 appeared for it. Of which, 3, 685 candidates were specially-abled and 31,362 came from other states, mostly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The preliminary model answer keys for classes 11-12 teacher recruitment exam, held on September 14, will be uploaded on September 20, the notice said. A total 2,46,543 candidates applied for the exam but 2,29,497 appeared for it.
On the orders of the Supreme Court, the commission conducted fresh teachers recruitment exams for classes 9-10 and 11-12. The previous panel was cancelled following alleged corruption.
This time, the School Service Commission has taken several steps to maintain transparency, including publication of model answer key and retaining OMR sheets for two years and its carbon copy for 10 years.
