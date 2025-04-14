West Bengal SSC Teachers Rendered Jobless, Leave For Delhi To Stage Protest

Kolkata: A group of 65 School Service Commission (SSC) qualified teachers who were rendered jobless post a Supreme Court judgment, left for Delhi by bus from Dharmatala to stage a dharna for justice at Jantar Mantar.

Several other such teachers are slated to leave for the national capital in the coming days. Mehboob Mandal, one of the teachers, said, "We have all been wronged. The state government has done the wrong. The court could have looked at our case with sympathy. I don't know why that didn't happen. I want to spread the word about the wrong done to us. The reason for going to Delhi is to find a path for justice."

Earlier on 3 April, the Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, terming their selection process 'vitiated and tainted'.

Another teacher, Shilpa Basu was injured in assault by police during a protest at the Kasba DI office. She left for Delhi with a bruised face and scars in her hand. She will be on the streets demanding her rights. She said, "I never thought this could happen. I never thought that I would have to leave school and students and go on to the streets to protest. The day the verdict was announced, I went to school too. I was very optimistic. But, hope turned into despair. I have a child at home. I never thought that I would have to leave him that too on Poila Baishakh."

