Siliguri ENT Specialist Demands Patients, Particularly Bangladeshis, Offer 'Pranam' To Indian Flag

Siliguri: Amid protests in West Bengal over allegations that the Indian flag was treated sacrilegiously in Bangladesh in the wake of the recent atrocities on minority communities, especially Hindus, a doctor in Ashrampara at the entrance of his private practice has put up the Tricolour with a printed message near it.

The message in Bengali demands that everyone, “especially Bangladeshi patients”, offer “pranam” to the Indian flag before entering the chambers and availing treatment. In the past week, multiple doctors in the state and a Kolkata-based hospital have refused to treat patients from the neighbouring country.

Dr Sekhar Bandopdhyay from Siliguri who demands that patients offer pranam to the national flag before getting treatment at his private chamber said, "Every patient, especially Bangladeshis, who come to me will have to bow to the flag first. Only then will I treat them."

This practice, which Dr Bandopdhyay commenced Saturday night has been lauded by the medical community in Siliguri. Already, a welcome change has been noticed. From patients to compounders to medical representatives, everyone entering his chamber has bowed down before the Indian flag in the last two days.

"I myself start my practice by bowing to the flag every day. I just could not accept the fact that the Indian flag was insulted in Bangladesh. I noticed everyone's outrage on social media but no concrete steps were being taken. Hence, this initiative," the doctor said.

Despite being upset over the political turmoil in Bangladesh, the doctor has not stopped providing services to any Bangladeshi patient. "I will serve all patients, but before everything else, the national flag must be respected. I love my country and cannot tolerate insults hurled at my nation," Dr Bandopdhyay said.

ETV Bharat spoke to a patient who visited the doctor on Monday, December 2. Sarifuddin Rahman, who came from North Dinajpur supported the doctor's move. "Daktar Babu did the right thing. The national flag should not have been insulted at any cost. The Bangladeshi government should have prevented the political mayhem that is underway there," he said.

Priyang De, a relative of another patient hailed the doctor's decision and termed it to be 'commendable'. "It is high time that we protest. Everyone should raise their voices now," De said. Dr Bandopdhyay is a senior ENT specialist working as the Special Medical Officer at the ENT department in the North Bengal Medical College Hospital.

India-Bangladesh Tensions: India on Monday, December 2, described an incident of breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala as "deeply regrettable" The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that 'Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.'

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the MEA said.

The Bangladesh interim government taking to X said it "deeply resents the violent attack into Assistant High Commission in Agartala this afternoon, vandalisation of the Mission premise and desecration of the Bangladesh flag."

Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain on Saturday, November 30, said that the country's relation with India has changed since ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign earlier in August.