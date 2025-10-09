ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Severe River Erosion Hits Malda And Murshidabad

Malda: The protracted issue of erosion along the River Ganga continues to haunt hundreds of residents in West Bengal's Malda and Murshidabad.

The Ganges, which flows through both districts, has been eroding vast stretches of land for decades, swallowing agricultural fields, mango orchards, and human settlements. Instead of creating new land, the river continues to consume the existing terrain.

An entire gram panchayat in Malda’s Kaliachak Block-II has already been wiped out by the river’s onslaught. Five more gram panchayats under Manikchak and Ratua-I blocks are on the verge of being wiped out. In Murshidabad, large portions of the Farakka and Shamsherganj blocks are already submerged.

Meanwhile, from October 4, heavy rainfall suddenly started in different parts of the state. Following this, the water of the Ganges started rising. Due to the rise and fall of water levels, severe river erosion started in Uttar Chachand village of Samserganj.