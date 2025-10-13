ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: 7 Injured In Minor Stampede At Bardhaman Station; TMC MLA Blames Railways

Kolkata: At least seven people were injured in a stampede at Bardhaman Station in West Bengal when a huge crowd rushed to catch a train on Sunday evening.

The incident took place when an unprecedented crowd of travellers attempted to board the three trains -- Burdwan-Howrah local on platform 4, Rampurhat local on platform 6, and Asansol local on platform 7. As passengers hurried down the stairs, they jostled and some fell, leading to a minor stampede.

The railway rescue team arrived in time, helped the injured, and transported them to Burdwan Medical College Hospital. Hospital sources confirmed X-rays and CT scans were conducted for the injured.

"Seven people are admitted to Burdhman Medical College Hospital. Their condition is stable. They have suffered minor injuries. However, one of them has a broken leg. He has been operated on. The rest have undergone X-rays and CT scans. Although nothing was found in the report, they have been kept under observation," said Hospital Superintendent Dr Tapas Ghosh.