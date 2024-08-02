ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Rains: Flight Operations Suspended Due To Water Logging In Andal Airport

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

Amid heavy rainfall throughout the night in several parts of Bengal, three flights from Andal's Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport were suspended on Friday as the premises were inundated.

Flight operations to and fro Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport were temporarily suspended on Friday due to a water logging problem.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Flight operations to and fro Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport were temporarily suspended on Friday due to a water logging problem in and around the airport premises caused due to incessant rainfall overnight, officials said.

Around three flights to and fro the airport, including one from New Delhi and another from Bengaluru, had to be cancelled for the day, an official said, adding that this region recorded 192 mm rainfall which caused the problem.

The passengers were informed about the problem with ample time in hand to minimize the inconvenience caused to them, the authorities of KNI airport said. On Friday, the first flight was supposed to land at KNI airport at 12.50 pm and therefore the passengers could be informed, they said.

Water gushed into the airport premises and caused water-logging in the operational area. Similarly, several places at the approach road to the airport from the highway got inundated also, officials said.

