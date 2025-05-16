West Bengal Prisons Tighten Security For Imprisoned Pakistani Militants

By Ayan Neogi

Kolkata: Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared anew following the Pahalgam terror attack, as Indian security forces actively engage militants crossing the border in regions like Shopian and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

West Bengal is currently holding eight notorious Pakistani militants and sleeper cell members in its correctional facilities or jails. In response to the prevailing situation, the state prisons department has implemented heightened surveillance measures targeting these individuals. Authorities have taken several significant steps, including the regular rotation of prison guards stationed outside their cells.

A source within the state prisons department, requesting anonymity, stated, "Although we have strict security arrangements in the Presidency Correctional Facility in Kolkata, extra surveillance is being carried out in every correctional facility in the state. At present, eight Pakistani nationals are imprisoned in several correctional facilities including the Presidency Correctional Facility in Kolkata. Each of them is a notorious militant. Their list of crimes is also quite long."

Pakistani ISIS militant Mohammad Masiuddin, also known as Musa, previously threw a water mug at former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was also an inmate at the Presidency Correctional Facility at the time. He was arrested in a corruption case. This incident caused considerable alarm within the facility, raising concerns about the internal security arrangements of a high-profile correctional institution like the Presidency Correctional Facility in Kolkata.

However, the Presidency Correctional Facility authorities initially denied the incident. Following the public disclosure of the event, the prison department transferred the notorious Pakistani IS militant to a different special cell. According to the state prisons department, the other Pakistani inmates include notorious militants Javed Munshi and Shahbaz Ismail, all of whom are now in separate cells.

"Every correctional facility in the state has special security. And that security is even stronger for Pakistani prisoners currently lodged in correctional facilities. However, in the current situation, I cannot reveal what security measures are being taken," West Bengal Police Additional Director General ADG (Prisons) IPS Lakshmi Narayan Meena told ETV Bharat.

According to sources within the state correctional facilities, the specific enhanced measures for imprisoned Pakistani militants include: