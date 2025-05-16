West Bengal Prisons Tighten Security For Imprisoned Pakistani Militants

By Ayan Neogi
Kolkata: Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared anew following the Pahalgam terror attack, as Indian security forces actively engage militants crossing the border in regions like Shopian and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
West Bengal is currently holding eight notorious Pakistani militants and sleeper cell members in its correctional facilities or jails. In response to the prevailing situation, the state prisons department has implemented heightened surveillance measures targeting these individuals. Authorities have taken several significant steps, including the regular rotation of prison guards stationed outside their cells.
A source within the state prisons department, requesting anonymity, stated, "Although we have strict security arrangements in the Presidency Correctional Facility in Kolkata, extra surveillance is being carried out in every correctional facility in the state. At present, eight Pakistani nationals are imprisoned in several correctional facilities including the Presidency Correctional Facility in Kolkata. Each of them is a notorious militant. Their list of crimes is also quite long."
Pakistani ISIS militant Mohammad Masiuddin, also known as Musa, previously threw a water mug at former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was also an inmate at the Presidency Correctional Facility at the time. He was arrested in a corruption case. This incident caused considerable alarm within the facility, raising concerns about the internal security arrangements of a high-profile correctional institution like the Presidency Correctional Facility in Kolkata.
However, the Presidency Correctional Facility authorities initially denied the incident. Following the public disclosure of the event, the prison department transferred the notorious Pakistani IS militant to a different special cell. According to the state prisons department, the other Pakistani inmates include notorious militants Javed Munshi and Shahbaz Ismail, all of whom are now in separate cells.
"Every correctional facility in the state has special security. And that security is even stronger for Pakistani prisoners currently lodged in correctional facilities. However, in the current situation, I cannot reveal what security measures are being taken," West Bengal Police Additional Director General ADG (Prisons) IPS Lakshmi Narayan Meena told ETV Bharat.
According to sources within the state correctional facilities, the specific enhanced measures for imprisoned Pakistani militants include:
- Authorities are using sophisticated electronic surveillance devices, including high-powered metal detectors. All Pakistani prisoners undergo electronic body checks before and after entering and exiting their cells to detect any concealed items.
- Officials have installed specially powered mobile jammers both inside and outside their cells to prevent any unauthorised phone use.
- High-powered CCTV cameras are continuously recording. A dedicated prison guard is assigned to store and monitor this footage 24 hours a day.
- There is heightened surveillance during the provision of food and the removal of utensils due to a past incident where Pakistani militant Musa attempted to strangle a prison guard.
- Most lights are positioned outside the cells, allowing minimal light inside to hinder visibility.
- Staff are vigilantly monitoring all interactions to identify any unusual communication attempts with the prisoners.
- The duty hours of the sepoys or prison guards deployed outside their cells are arranged in shifts because the imprisoned Pakistani militants try to make friends with these prison guards to continue their shenanigans.