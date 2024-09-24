ETV Bharat / state

WB Power Secretary Resignation: No Such Provision exists In DVC Board, Says Official

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between the West Bengal government and the Damodar Valley Corporation(DVC), a senior official said on Tuesday said there is no provision for the resignation of representatives of partner state governments from the Damodar Valley Corporation(DVC) Board.

The DVC held deliberations after West Bengal Power Secretary Santanu Basu resigned as a member of the DVC Board over the "unilateral" release of water from its dams leading to flooding in several districts in south Bengal.

"According to the DVC Act, 1948, West Bengal and Jharkhand are participating states and one representative from each state is on the board, besides representatives of the Centre. There is no provision for resignation from the board," the DVC official told PTI.

Another DVC official said the West Bengal government can always nominate a different representative to replace the power secretary, in a departure from tradition, after the flood situation normalises.

Traditionally, the incumbent power secretary has been the representative of the state on the DVC Board.

The Centre and the two state governments are equal partners in the first multipurpose river valley project of independent India.

Section 30 of the DVC Act provides for contribution of capital by three participating governments, viz. the Centre, West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is a statutory liability. They are owners of DVC by virtue of the statue. Statutorily, they cannot disown DVC, sources said.

The DVC (Amendment) Act 2011 has fixed the composition of the board to the chairman, a member (technical), a member (finance), one representative each from the state governments of Jharkhand and West Bengal, three independent experts, one each from the field of irrigation, water supply and generation or transmission or distribution of electricity and a member-secretary, they said.

At present, the posts of the three independent experts remain vacant, DVC officials said. The West Bengal irrigation chief engineer has also tendered his resignation from the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC).