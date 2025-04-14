West Bengal Police Claim Situation Under Control In Violence-Hit Murshidabad

Kolkata: The situation in violence-hit areas of West Bengal's Murshidabad district is peaceful and presently under control, a senior police officer said on Monday. However, cops suspect that the vandalism, arson, loot and killings were instigated by some person or political organisation.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS remain in force in the violence-hit pockets of the district while shops downed their shutters and roads wore a deserted look.

Three persons have been killed and several others, including 18 police personnel, were injured in violence that raged in Jangipur, Samserganj, Dhulian and Suti areas since Friday afternoon. No fresh incident has been reported, police said.

"Incidents of violence that took place in several places, including Jangipur, Suti and Dhulian, were instigated by someone or the other. It can be the instigation of a political organisation. We are investigating all the issues. So far, 210 arrests have been made. I urge people not to believe rumours and to verify information. Rumour-mongering must stop if we are to maintain peace," Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said at a press conference in Bhawani Bhawan.

Referring to the brutal killing of a father and son, Shamim said a separate case would be filed and all persons involved — both perpetrators and bystanders — would be held accountable. "It will take time to identify them precisely, but no one will be spared," he asserted.

Police made public announcements this morning, urging shopkeepers to resume business and encouraging residents to return to normal life.

Meanwhile BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari slammed the Trinamool Congress on violence over Waqf (Amendment) Act. "The conspiracy in Murshidabad is of fundamentalists. Trinamool Congress is as dangerous as Ansarullah Bangla. Property worth Rs 100 crore has been destroyed," Adhikari said.

Adhikari alleged hundreds of Hindus have been displaced from Suti, Samserganj, Jangipur, Dhulian, Farakka and other areas and taken refuge in neighbouring districts. "Those who couldn't move out are struggling to meet their basic needs. Their homes have been looted and vandalised. Even their drinking water sources like ponds and wells have been poisoned," he added.

Adhikari further said, "In more than 50 assembly constituencies of the state, the percentage of Hindu population is less and they are threatened against casting their votes. Therefore, the Election Commission should impose President's rule and bring down the military to conduct the elections. The Commission should take the responsibility of providing security for three months even after the elections. President's rule should be imposed before conducting the elections in the state because law and order situation has collapsed. Hindus have been evicted from their homes and PFI and SIMI militants are here. They are the ones behind all this."

A total of 17 companies of Central Forces were deployed till Sunday afternoon. Two more companies of CRPF were brought from Ranchi during the night. The Central Forces are holding a route march in the area to restore confidence of the common people. A large number of forces have been deployed in the affected areas. The forces are trying to talk to the affected families.

IG of CRPF Virendra Kumar Sharma visited Sagardighi and appealed locals not to pay heed to any rumor. He also directed the force to reach the sensitive areas. "Our main objective is to restore the trust and confidence of the people," he said.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar is set to meet the homeless people in the refugee camp. Majumdar condemned TMC MP Bapi Halder for inciting violence by making controversial remarks. Halder had allegedly threatened to gouge out eyes and break limbs. Taking to his X handle, the BJP leader said that radical groups were unleashing violence against Hindus under the guise of opposing Waqf Act.

BJP leaders led a protest rally from College Street to Esplanade demanding TMC government's dismissal and restoration of law and order in Murshidabad.