ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Plumber Diagnosed With Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Disease

Serampore: A 56-year-old man from Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district was diagnosed with rare brain-eating amoeba infection and currently on the path of recovery, family members said.

Prabin Karmakar (56), a plumber by profession, had been suffering from various physical problems for over a year. In April, he fell seriously ill and lost consciousness frequently. He was not even able to walk properly. After seeing doctors in various places, he was finally admitted at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where he underwent treatment for two months.

Despite various tests, the doctors initially could not trace the source of his disease and it was only when further tests were conducted that he was diagnosed with brain-eating amoeba. After that, he was treated in the hospital for two months. After recovering slightly, he was discharged from the hospital and returned home a few days ago. However, he is still unable to speak properly and has difficulty in hearing.

Karmakar said, “I worked till the beginning of January last year. Suddenly, I was having problems with my throat. I went to a local doctor, who advised me to go to a medical college. First, I went to Shishu Mangal Hospital and was diagnosed with gallbladder stones. I got it operated and returned home. After this, I was fine. Suddenly, I started getting confused and often fainted. My speech became sluggish. I was admitted to Serampore Sharamjibi Hospital and later shifted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where I stayed for two months. I am still very weak.”