West Bengal: NIA Team Attacked by Mob, Stones Pelted at Cars

Purba Medinipur: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the wee hours of Friday and Saturday when the officials reached to investigate a 2022 blast case at a Trinamool Congress leaders house. This comes after two TMC leaders were arrested on Friday night for their alleged involvement in the Bhupatinagar Blast Case.

According to official sources, a team of NIA sleuths had gone to Bhupatinagar to investigate the December 3, 2022,Bhupatinagar Blast Case. Two local TMC leaders identified as Monobrata Jana and Balailal Maity were arrested by the NIA team.

On December 3, 2022, an explosion occurred in the two-storied house of Rajkumar Manna of Naduavilla village in Purba Medinipur, killing at least three people. After the incident, local police began a probe, but later the NIA took over the investigation of the incident. Recently Eight Trinamool Congress leaders on March 30 were summoned for questioning in connection with the blast.

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the attack on enforcement directorate officials when they went to raid the house of Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the multi crore ration scam in West Bengal. The mob hurled stones at their vehicles. Central force personnel accompanying the ED team was also attacked.