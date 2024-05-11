Bengal Minister Takes Potshots at Governor's Alleged Misconduct with Woman Employee

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Akhil Giri criticised Governor C V Ananda Bose for his alleged misconduct with a temporary employee of Raj Bhavan last week.

Speaking at a public rally in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Uttam Barik at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district of the state on Friday, Giri, the minister for Correctional Administration, said that the governor has grown old and lost his cool due to excessive heat.

"The governor must have lost his cool due to excessive heat. He was lured to pull a lady employee of the Raj Bhavan by his arms. If this be the case, let him go to South India and repeat the act", Giri said.

Giri said "Top BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are turning a blind eye to this, and instead attacking the local leadership of the saffron party of Sandeshkhali for telling the truth that there has been no incident of sexual harassment in the region", he said.

A woman employee last week had alleged that the governor had allegedly tried to molest her at Raj Bhavan and also filed a complaint with the concerned police station.