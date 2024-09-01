West Bengal: Man Shot Dead In New Town, One Held

Kolkata: A man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne gunmen in New Town area in the eastern fringes of Kolkata, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the man was at a tea stall near Ram Mandir in the area and two assailants arrived there and fired bullets targeting him, an officer said.

The man was taken to the Bidhannagar Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. "One person was arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder. An investigation is underway. Prima facie, the murder was due to a business rivalry," the officer said.

The deceased is yet to be identified, he said. Locals claimed that the man was involved in the trade of coal and bricks. Reacting to the incident, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Taking to X, he said, "Is this West Bengal or Mini Pakistan? A person was brutally shot dead at point-blank range near Ram Temple Island in New Town. Despite the audacity of the crime, the killers remain at large."