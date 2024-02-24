West Bengal: Man Sentenced to 20-Year RI for Raping Minor in 2019

Jhargram (West Bengal): A court of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in West Bengal's Jhargram has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 14-year-old girl five years ago.

POCSO court judge Chinmoy Chattopadhyay has convicted the accused Bilas Mahato of rape. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him while issuing the verdict on Friday evening. The order has been issued under the provisions of section 8 of the POCSO Act and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Also, the judge has ordered a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the victim.

According to police sources, the incident took place five years ago in the Jambani police station area. On February 7, 2019, Bilas went to the house of the minor girl when she was alone and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The victim suppressed the matter out of fear. On April 19, 2019, the convict took the minor to the forest where he again raped her. Unable to bear the torture, the minor narrated the incidents to her family.

On April 23, the victim's family filed a written complaint at Jambani police station following which, Bilas was arrested. The Jamboni police station submitted the chargesheet within two months. The hearing started from January 2021 onwards.

On Thursday, the court found Bilas guilty and the verdict was issued on Friday.

Subhashis Dwivedi, public prosecutor of the POCSO court, said, "The testimony of 11 persons was taken and 14 important documents were produced in the court. After hearing both the parties, the judge ordered the accused to undergo RI for 20 years. The convict was earlier jailed for 49 days. This period has been ordered to be deducted from the 20-year term."

Jhargram Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ghulam Sarwar said, "We are looking at ensuring that witnesses can testify without fear."