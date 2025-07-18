ETV Bharat / state

Man From West Bengal Held In Bengaluru For Making Offensive Remarks On Kannadigas, Their Food Habits

A delivery executive registered a complaint at Bommanahalli police station against Mithun Sarkar following which, the latter was arrested.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Bengaluru: A man from West Bengal has been arrested in Bengaluru for making offensive remarks against Kannadigas and their food habits. The arrested person is identified as Mithun Sarkar and he has been living in Beguru area in Bengaluru. Bommanahalli police said Mithun was arrested following a complaint by Ranjith, a delivery executive of a clothes shop and also by Kannada activists.

In a leaked audio conversation between the delivery executive of the shop from which Mithun had ordered a T-shirt online, the latter is heard making offensive remarks against Kannadigas and their food habits.

"We, the Hindiwalas (Hindi speaking persons) in Bengaluru, account for 70% of its population. If we go from here you will have no money even to buy tomatoes. You can't even imagine the kind of food we eat. What do you eat, that Ragi Mudda, Idli Dosa and chicken once a week?," Mithun heard laughing.

Further he says "You people (Kannadigas) are threatening people from outside. Are you trying to threaten me also."

At this point, Ranjith tells Mithun that the call is being recorded. Unperturbed Mithun continues with his offensive language, forcing the executive to file a complaint along with the audio clip as evidence. The incident reportedly happened around 9.30pm on July 17.

Mithun is booked under Sections 196 (1) (a) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, said Bommanahalli police.

