Man From West Bengal Held In Bengaluru For Making Offensive Remarks On Kannadigas, Their Food Habits

Bengaluru: A man from West Bengal has been arrested in Bengaluru for making offensive remarks against Kannadigas and their food habits. The arrested person is identified as Mithun Sarkar and he has been living in Beguru area in Bengaluru. Bommanahalli police said Mithun was arrested following a complaint by Ranjith, a delivery executive of a clothes shop and also by Kannada activists.

In a leaked audio conversation between the delivery executive of the shop from which Mithun had ordered a T-shirt online, the latter is heard making offensive remarks against Kannadigas and their food habits.

"We, the Hindiwalas (Hindi speaking persons) in Bengaluru, account for 70% of its population. If we go from here you will have no money even to buy tomatoes. You can't even imagine the kind of food we eat. What do you eat, that Ragi Mudda, Idli Dosa and chicken once a week?," Mithun heard laughing.