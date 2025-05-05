ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Likely To Visit Riot-Hit Murshidabad Today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting the victims of the Murshidabad riot during her two-day visit to Murshidabad district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to violence-hit Murshidabad district on a two-day visit on Monday, an official said. Banerjee is scheduled to visit the district headquarters town of Berhampore on Monday, he said. On Tuesday, the Bengal CM is scheduled to go to Samsherganj and meet the victims of the riots there, the official added.

"During the two-day visit to Murshidabad district, she will be meeting the victims of the violence. She will be handing over cheques to the victims' families. She will also be handing over cheques under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme to those whose houses were damaged in the riots," he said. After meeting the victims, the official said Banerjee is scheduled to attend an administrative meeting at the Chhabghati K D Vidyalaya (HS) ground in Suti.

"From the administrative meeting, she will be unveiling schemes worth Rs 703 crore primarily for Murshidabad district," he said. Three people were killed and hundreds rendered homeless during the clashes, which occurred in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Read More

  1. Murshidabad Riots: Guv Files Report To MHA, Says 'Radicalisation' Posing Challenge To Bengal
  2. Murshidabad Violence: NCW Chief Urges Bengal Govt To Address Grievances Of Riot-Hit People

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to violence-hit Murshidabad district on a two-day visit on Monday, an official said. Banerjee is scheduled to visit the district headquarters town of Berhampore on Monday, he said. On Tuesday, the Bengal CM is scheduled to go to Samsherganj and meet the victims of the riots there, the official added.

"During the two-day visit to Murshidabad district, she will be meeting the victims of the violence. She will be handing over cheques to the victims' families. She will also be handing over cheques under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme to those whose houses were damaged in the riots," he said. After meeting the victims, the official said Banerjee is scheduled to attend an administrative meeting at the Chhabghati K D Vidyalaya (HS) ground in Suti.

"From the administrative meeting, she will be unveiling schemes worth Rs 703 crore primarily for Murshidabad district," he said. Three people were killed and hundreds rendered homeless during the clashes, which occurred in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Read More

  1. Murshidabad Riots: Guv Files Report To MHA, Says 'Radicalisation' Posing Challenge To Bengal
  2. Murshidabad Violence: NCW Chief Urges Bengal Govt To Address Grievances Of Riot-Hit People

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAMATA BANERJEEWEST BENGALMURSHIDABAD RIOTSBANERJEE VISIT RIOT HIT MURSHIDABAD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.