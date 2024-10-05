ETV Bharat / state

WB: Minor Girl's Body Found In Canal; Family Alleges Rape

Jayanagar (West Bengal): The body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday night, was found in a canal here in ​​South 24 Parganas on Friday night. Her family members alleged negligence on the part of policemen in lodging a missing person diary and that she was raped before her body was thrown into the canal.

Soon after, the girl's body was discovered and massive protests broke out in the district. An angry mob demanded that the body be returned to them after post-mortem. They also asked the police to trace the culprit and hand him over to them.

Inspector-in-charge (IC), of Kultali police station, rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and assured the angry locals that the culprit would be found and punished soon. "I promise to the people of this region that the person who committed this heinous crime will be nabbed very soon," he added.

Police said that the minor was on her home from her tuition classes when she went missing all of a sudden. Her family, deeply concerned, approached the local police station to file a complaint. However, they allege that instead of receiving any help or assurance, they were severely harassed by the police.