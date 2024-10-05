WB: Minor Girl's Body Found In Canal; Family Alleges Rape

Jayanagar (West Bengal): The body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday night, was found in a canal here in South 24 Parganas on Friday night. Her family members alleged negligence on the part of policemen in lodging a missing person diary and that she was raped before her body was thrown into the canal.
Soon after, the girl's body was discovered and massive protests broke out in the district. An angry mob demanded that the body be returned to them after post-mortem. They also asked the police to trace the culprit and hand him over to them.
Inspector-in-charge (IC), of Kultali police station, rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and assured the angry locals that the culprit would be found and punished soon. "I promise to the people of this region that the person who committed this heinous crime will be nabbed very soon," he added.
Police said that the minor was on her home from her tuition classes when she went missing all of a sudden. Her family, deeply concerned, approached the local police station to file a complaint. However, they allege that instead of receiving any help or assurance, they were severely harassed by the police.
After the body was discovered on Saturday morning, havoc spread in the area with residents gathering in large numbers, expressing their outrage over the case. Much like the RG Kar Hospital case, residents here also accused police of inefficiency, claiming officials of not taking timely action, which they believe contributed to this tragic outcome.
Multiple videos surfaced on social media showing angry villagers clashing with police officials, vandalising a police station with sticks and pelting stones. The locals also smashed bikes and damaged other public property in anger.
BJP leader Amit Malviya was quick to take a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the police's failure to register a complaint. He took to X and posted: "During Durga Puja, as West Bengal celebrates Devi Shakti, women and girls are unsafe. Unless Asuri Shaktis, at the helm of the State's affair, is not defeated, crimes against women will continue, unabated. Mamata Banerjee has to GO for women to be safe in Bengal."
