Bengal's Iconic Hollong Bungalow To Rise Again As Forest Dept Plans Reconstruction To Boost Tourism

Jalpaiguri: Finally, the West Bengal forest department has decided to rebuild the iconic Hollong Bungalow inside the Jaldapara National Park, located in the Dooars region of North Bengal, around 679 KM from Kolkata.

Once a host to countless tourists, celebrities and dignitaries visiting the forests of Dooars, the all-wooden heritage structure was completely gutted in a devastating fire in June last year.

When it comes to Jaldapara National Park in Dooars, the first thing that comes to mind is the one-horned rhinoceros. And then comes the Hollong Forest Bungalow, one of the main attractions for tourists. There are many memories associated with this traditional bungalow. Even with some of the wood work in the bungalow giving way to decay, it remained a major craze among tourists who did not want to be deprived of the pleasure of spending a night in this all-timber bungalow.

One of the special features of this bungalow was the open grassland in front, where visitors could spot elephants, rhinos, bison and other wild animals who came to drink water. This experience of watching wildlife from the comfort of the bungalow suddenly became a thing of the past when a devastating fire which broke around 9 PM on June 18, 2024, completely gutted the timber lodge within a span of just one hour. By morning, Hollong was reduced to a pile of ash, and consequently tourism in Jaldapara took a severe hit.

Hollong was reduced to a pile of ash after massive fire broke out on June 18, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

After a year, the forest department has taken the first step to bring Hollong back, stating that the wooden bungalow would be rebuild in the same design. The department has already submitted a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard, as officials hope the construction work will begin soon.

Bhaskar JV, the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), North Bengal said, "After the Hollong forest bungalow in Jaldapara burned down, we have prepared and submitted a detailed project report to rebuild it. Once the DPR is approved, we will begin the construction immediately. The design will remain the same and new Hollong bungalow will be built as before. We want to restore its original glory."

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sandeep Sundriyal said, "We will rebuild the Hollong forest bungalow. Process is underway to get the clearance. We hope we can give some good news to the tourists and wildlife enthusiasts very soon."

Hollong Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park (ETV Bharat)

Expressing his excitement, Dibyendu Deb, general secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Forum said the move will boost tourism in the area. "Hollong Bungalow is an iconic destination on the tourism map. Lots of tourists are pulled by the charm of this bungalow. Before the Hollong was gutted in fire, in case tourists did not get booking, they would take pictures in front of it and feel satisfied. We want the Hollong Bungalow to be made of wood like before. The wooden charm must be preserved; it will boost tourism in Jaldapara and the entire Dooars region," he said.

Tour coordinator Sanjay Das echoed similar views. "If the Hollong Bungalow is rebuilt before the Puja, it can really transform the tourism landscape of this area."

Bookings for Puja will start as soon as all national parks in the state open in September. "Bookings will resume once all national parks reopen on September 15. Currently, tourist ban has been imposed from June 16 till September 15 owing to the annual breeding and mating season of wild animals. Once this ban is lifted, and forests reopen, the new Hollong Bungalow is expected to draw domestic and international tourists in massive numbers," said state Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.