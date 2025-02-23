West Bengal Govt Orders Strict Vigil To Stop 'Ghost Voters' On Electoral Rolls

Kolkata: West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna has planned a host of measures to prevent inclusion of fake names in the voter list.
At a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and senior bureaucrats on Saturday, state chief secretary Manoj Pant directed officials to maintain a strict vigil over electoral roll revision and rule out all chances of irregularities. West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.
The state administration has clearly instructed to verify each application so that no fake voter card is made. If an unusual number of voter card applications are received from a particular area, then special surveillance has to be conducted there, Pant told officials. If necessary, an investigation has to be carried out at the ground-level, he added.
According to sources, 'ghost voters' have already crept into electoral rolls in many districts, including Nadia and South 24 Parganas. Chief Secretary stated, "If any administrative official is involved in this scam, strict action will be taken against him. If required, legal action will also be initiated."
Nabanna acts after Chief Minister's complaint:
Few days back, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had told reporters in the Assembly that manipulation is going to fudge voter list online by using the Election Commission and alleged that Central agencies are also involved in it. She had claimed that a 'ghost political party' was entering the names of Bihar residents in the online voter list.
After this, the emergency meeting was held in Nabanna and a list of instructions were issued to stop "false voters" from making into electoral rolls.
This apart, discussions were also held on illegal sand mining, expenditure and 'Banglar Bari' project at the meeting.
District magistrates have been instructed to take immediate steps to stop illegal sand mining and an auction has been called for mining on 700 hectares of land.
Many districts have not yet fully spent the money allocated by the 15th Finance Commission. The Chief Secretary has clearly stated that the money will have to be spent by March.
Meanwhile, many beneficiaries of 'Banglar Bari' have not received funds under the scheme due to land-related problems. Nabanna has ordered a quick solution to those problems.
New app for infrastructure monitoring:
The state administration has launched a new App through which the progress of various development projects will be monitored. The effectiveness of this App was also discussed at the meeting. The state government is taking a strict stand to maintain transparency in voter list preparation and proper implementation of development projects.
Read more