'West Bengal Govt Not Dependent On Anyone's Help': Mamata Targets Centre On Flood Relief, Other Funds

Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: Before visiting flood and landslide-affected areas of North Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the Centre, asserting that the West Bengal government was not waiting for its help.

Her statements were part of a broader criticism of the central government's response to the disaster, including accusations of withholding funds for relief and development.

Interacting with reporters at Kolkata airport, the Chief Minister said, "We are not sitting for help. For five years, the central government has stopped funding for the MGNREGS project. We are not even being given money for the Awas Yojana. The fund flow for rural roads is also choked. We have not got a single rupee for flood control. The central government has also stopped spending money for the Sarva Shiksha Mission. The central government does not give even one-fourth of a rupee to the nine crore people who are given rations along with food – we do everything with our own money."

Besides Hasimara in Alipurduar and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri, Mamata is also scheduled to visit places where the disaster occurred in Mirik. Mamata also said she will visit Darjeeling and Kalimpong before returning to Kolkata on Friday.

Govt to reward relief workers