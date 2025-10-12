'West Bengal Govt Not Dependent On Anyone's Help': Mamata Targets Centre On Flood Relief, Other Funds
Mamata's statements were part of a broader criticism of the central government's response to the disaster, including accusations of withholding funds for relief and development.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST
Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: Before visiting flood and landslide-affected areas of North Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the Centre, asserting that the West Bengal government was not waiting for its help.
Her statements were part of a broader criticism of the central government's response to the disaster, including accusations of withholding funds for relief and development.
Interacting with reporters at Kolkata airport, the Chief Minister said, "We are not sitting for help. For five years, the central government has stopped funding for the MGNREGS project. We are not even being given money for the Awas Yojana. The fund flow for rural roads is also choked. We have not got a single rupee for flood control. The central government has also stopped spending money for the Sarva Shiksha Mission. The central government does not give even one-fourth of a rupee to the nine crore people who are given rations along with food – we do everything with our own money."
Besides Hasimara in Alipurduar and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri, Mamata is also scheduled to visit places where the disaster occurred in Mirik. Mamata also said she will visit Darjeeling and Kalimpong before returning to Kolkata on Friday.
Govt to reward relief workers
The Chief Minister also announced that those rescuers who showed courage in dealing with the disaster in North Bengal will be awarded. "Starting from civil defence, firefighters, even local people, doctors and police – all those who showed courage during the rescue work will be awarded," Mamata added.
Giving an outline of relief measures, Mamata Banerjee said her government prioritises setting up 31,700 camps in different parts of the state. Out of the number, more than 28,300 camps have already been completed, she said.
Regarding the relief activities, the Chief Minister said, "We have already delivered the relief materials. The remaining ones will be delivered quickly. GRO is also underway, so people will not face any difficulties."
The Chief Minister also gave a message of hope for the road connectivity of North Bengal. Finally, he praised the tireless work of the state's administrative staff. "Our administrative staff are trying their best. They are active day and night," she said.
