West Bengal Govt Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Death Penalty For RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking capital punishment for RG Kar rape and murder convict, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer. It has challenged the Sealdah court's order sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Advocate general Kishore Dutta filed the petition before a division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Mohammad Shabbar Rashidi this morning. The judge has accepted the petition.

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction at the Sealdah court's verdict. Taking to her X handle, Banerjee had said she was not happy with the verdict and would approach the high court challenging it. Accordingly, the state government has approached the Calcutta High Court today demanding maximum punishment for the convict. The advocate general will argue the case on behalf of the state.

On Saturday, the Sealdah court had found Sanjay Roy guilty of the August 9 rape and murder that had triggered protests across the country. On Monday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Anirban Das ordered Sanjoy Roy to be imprisoned for life. The judge also ordered the state government to pay a total compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the victim's family.

After the verdict came to light yesterday, dissatisfaction was expressed from various quarters. CM had immediately said that Sanjay Roy should be given death penalty for the crime and the state government will appeal to the high court against the Sealdah court's order.

Parents of the victim said that there were other people involved in the crime, who have not yet been nabbed. They said they were shocked that the convict was not given death penalty.