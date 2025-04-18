West Bengal Governor Bose Leaves For Violence-Hit Malda, Murshidabad

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived at Sealdah Railway Station on Friday and boarded a train to Malda to visit areas affected by recent violence during protests over the Waqf amendment Act in the state. After reaching Malda, the Governor is scheduled to proceed to the Circuit House; from there, he will be visiting the locations impacted by the violence in the district.

Following his inspection in Malda, Governor Bose will be travelling to Murshidabad to assess the situation in that district as well. Earlier on Thursday, the West Bengal Governor Raj Bhavan would do everything possible in collaboration with the Union and the State Governments for the victims affected by the recent violence in the state.

"Raj Bhavan will do everything possible for the victim in collaboration with the State and Central government," Bose said. He also stated that his visit to the violence-affected places was to get an "objective view" of the matter. "I am going to the field to see for myself the realities of the field. I will have an objective view of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. We should take further steps to prevent similar instances in future. I will certainly visit Murshidabad... People from the area have requested to have a BSF camp there," he added.

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims. The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.