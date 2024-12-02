ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Governor Administers Oath To Six Newly Elected TMC MLAs

The six legislators who won the November 13 bypolls are Sangita Roy, Jayprakash Toppo, Sanat De, S K Rabiul Islam, Sujoy Hazra and Falguni Singhababu.

File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday administered oath to six newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs at the Assembly. Bose administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The six legislators who won the November 13 bypolls are Sangita Roy from Sitai, Jayprakash Toppo from Madarihat, Sanat De from Naihati, S K Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur and Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra. As the newly elected MLAs were sworn by the governor, TMC legislators shouted 'Jai Bangla'. The CM received Bose at the assembly and saw him off after the ceremony.

"Necessary arrangements for oath or affirmation of six newly-elected members to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to be administered by Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal under Article 188 of the Constitution of India have been made on the 2 December 2024 at 12.30 pm in the Legislative Chamber, Assembly House," an Assembly notification had said last week after the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay sent separate letters to Bose requesting him to administer the oath.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday administered oath to six newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs at the Assembly. Bose administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The six legislators who won the November 13 bypolls are Sangita Roy from Sitai, Jayprakash Toppo from Madarihat, Sanat De from Naihati, S K Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur and Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra. As the newly elected MLAs were sworn by the governor, TMC legislators shouted 'Jai Bangla'. The CM received Bose at the assembly and saw him off after the ceremony.

"Necessary arrangements for oath or affirmation of six newly-elected members to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to be administered by Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal under Article 188 of the Constitution of India have been made on the 2 December 2024 at 12.30 pm in the Legislative Chamber, Assembly House," an Assembly notification had said last week after the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay sent separate letters to Bose requesting him to administer the oath.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WB GOVERNOR C V ANANDA BOSESPEAKER BIMAN BANERJEETMC MLASCHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.