Female Student At Jadavpur University Found Unconscious In Campus Pond, Dies

The third-year undergraduate student of English, hailing from Nimta, was found in an unconscious state on the side of the pond on Thursday night.

Jadavpur University (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST

Kolkata: A female student of Jadavpur University (JU) in West Bengal was declared dead after being rescued from a pond on the campus and taken to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state, a senior university official said.

The third-year undergraduate student of English, hailing from Nimta, was found in an unconscious state on the side of the pond number four of the university at 10 pm on Thursday, he said. She was chatting with her classmates there, another university official said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear.

The student was rushed to a nearby private medical college and hospital by her friends and other varsity staff, but declared dead on arrival, the official added. The university authorities did not divulge the name of the student.

Senior university officials, faculty members, and representatives of the Arts Faculty Students' Union went to the hospital. The university authorities informed the Jadavpur Police Station, and policemen went to the hospital. A program organised by SFI was underway on the university campus when the incident occurred.

The incident comes two years after the death of a first-year Bengali honours student in the boys' hostel after falling from a balcony following alleged ragging by his seniors. The incident triggered an uproar and led to the arrests of several students.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of Trinamool Congress, demanded a proper investigation into the student's death. In a press note, the students' body reiterated its demand for the installation of CCTV cameras and police outposts on the campus.

The student organisation also questioned why the university authorities permitted the program to continue into the night. Trinankur Bhattacharya, the state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, said in a social media post, "This is very unfortunate. Two years ago, we saw the death of a student; today, another one has died. These are not natural deaths. Those opposing the installation of CCTV cameras and police outposts cannot avoid responsibility for this.”

He further said that the work of Jadavpur University is currently disrupted due to the absence of a permanent Vice-Chancellor. “We immediately want a permanent Vice-Chancellor nominated by the Chief Minister," he added. (With input from agencies).

