ETV Bharat / state

Female Student At Jadavpur University Found Unconscious In Campus Pond, Dies

Kolkata: A female student of Jadavpur University (JU) in West Bengal was declared dead after being rescued from a pond on the campus and taken to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state, a senior university official said.

The third-year undergraduate student of English, hailing from Nimta, was found in an unconscious state on the side of the pond number four of the university at 10 pm on Thursday, he said. She was chatting with her classmates there, another university official said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear.

The student was rushed to a nearby private medical college and hospital by her friends and other varsity staff, but declared dead on arrival, the official added. The university authorities did not divulge the name of the student.

Senior university officials, faculty members, and representatives of the Arts Faculty Students' Union went to the hospital. The university authorities informed the Jadavpur Police Station, and policemen went to the hospital. A program organised by SFI was underway on the university campus when the incident occurred.