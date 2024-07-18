ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Fake Gold Dealer Who Escaped Through Tunnel Beneath House Held Along With CPI-M Leader

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Accused Saddam Lashkar, who had escaped when his house was raided on Monday, was arrested by West Bengal Police from a room adjoining a 'bheri', owned by a local CPI-M leader, last night. Saddam has been accused in multiple cases of fraud.

Accused Saddam Hussain arrested by police (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kultali (West Bengal): The West Bengal Police have arrested Saddam Lashkar, who allegedly duped people by selling fake gold idols on social media and escaped through a tunnel beneath his house in Kultali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Mannan Khan, a local CPI-M leader, who allegedly gave shelter to Saddam, was also held.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Kultali area last night and nabbed Saddam, who was hiding in a room adjoining a 'bheri' (shallow fish pond), which is owned by Mannan.

Seeing police, Saddam initially tried to escape but was nabbed. He will be presented before the Baruipur Sub-Division Court today, sources said. Saddam's brother Bhanu is still on the run.

Although Saddam is known to be a gold idol dealer, he has several 'feats' to his credit. Allegations of a fraud of Rs 12 lakh with a hair trader, trading fake counterfeit currency and smuggling firearms have also surfaced against Saddam, a resident of Paytar Hat in Kultali.

According to police sources, Saddam's network spreads not only across South 24 Parganas but in other districts of West Bengal. While searching his house, police found traces of the tunnel beneath his house that led to a canal connecting to Matla river. Police suspected Saddam had fled through the tunnel when his house was raided.

Based on multiple complaints that were lodged against Saddam, police had raided his house. Saddam was caught but his family members, including two women, helped him to escape. His brother had reportedly fired bullet shots in the air. Police have already arrested the two women and now with the arrest of Saddam, search is on for his brother .

