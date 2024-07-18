ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Fake Gold Dealer Who Escaped Through Tunnel Beneath House Held Along With CPI-M Leader

Kultali (West Bengal): The West Bengal Police have arrested Saddam Lashkar, who allegedly duped people by selling fake gold idols on social media and escaped through a tunnel beneath his house in Kultali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Mannan Khan, a local CPI-M leader, who allegedly gave shelter to Saddam, was also held.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Kultali area last night and nabbed Saddam, who was hiding in a room adjoining a 'bheri' (shallow fish pond), which is owned by Mannan.

Seeing police, Saddam initially tried to escape but was nabbed. He will be presented before the Baruipur Sub-Division Court today, sources said. Saddam's brother Bhanu is still on the run.

Although Saddam is known to be a gold idol dealer, he has several 'feats' to his credit. Allegations of a fraud of Rs 12 lakh with a hair trader, trading fake counterfeit currency and smuggling firearms have also surfaced against Saddam, a resident of Paytar Hat in Kultali.