West Bengal Ration Scam: ED Launches Raids In Sandeshkhali again

Sandeshkhali: Days after an Enforcement Directorate team was attacked by a mob, ED sleuths conducted a raid at the residence of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning.

This was in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said. Accompanied by over 120 personnel of the CRPF, the ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses, the officer said.

"We will search Sheikh's house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI. After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

On January 5, an Enforcement Directorate team which went to raid TMC leader Shahjahan Shaikh's house in Sandeshkhali in the infamous ration scam, was assaulted by miscreants allegedly at the provocation of the latter. Cars and cameras of some media persons were also attacked.

Three officers were injured in the attack. The district police and Sheikh's family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers. Sheikh, however, is absconding till date.

The agency is probing the ration scam in which state minister Jyotipriya Mallick had been arrested.

Following the attack, West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose alleged inaction by West Bengal government to arrest Shahjahan. He sought explanation over the delay in arresting the TMC leader. The firebrand TMC leader is reportedly at large following the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at Sandeshkhali.