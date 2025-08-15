West Bengal Couple Found Dead In Puri Hotel, Suicide Suspected

Puri: A couple from West Bengal was found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Puri town on Thursday. Police suspect they died by suicide but the reason as to why they took the drastic step has not been ascertained.

The couple, identified as Kumaresh Ghosh, aged 30-35 years, and Mitali Ghosh (25), were residents of West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district and had checked-in at this hotel on Chakra Tirtha Road on August 9. When the hotel staff found the room locked from inside and got no response from the duo, the manager informed the Sea Beach police station.

Soon a police team reached the hotel and in the presence of an executive magistrate, the door of their room was broken. The couple was found hanging from the ceiling fan and their bodies were recovered, police said adding, an investigation has been initiated into the cause of death.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said, "We have recovered the bodies as per protocol. The forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. The local police station in West Bengal has been reached out and they have contacted the family members of the deceased. As per information received from the hotel, they had come to Puri five days ago. Preliminary investigations suggest the couple died by suicide though the exact cause remains unclear pending further investigation. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.