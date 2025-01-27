ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Fumes After Kolkata Police Band Denied Entry To Raj Bhavan For Republic Day Event

West Bengal CM alleged that the Kolkata Police band were threatened and denied entry at Raj Bhavan unless they were allowed to perform.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her anguish after a Kolkata Police band was initially disallowed entry at the Raj Bhavan here for a Republic Day programme.

Arriving at the Raj Bhavan at 4:29 pm for the traditional tea ceremony, Banerjee was informed that the police band, a regular feature at the annual ‘At Home’ event, was waiting outside.

Banerjee, visibly upset, questioned why the band was excluded, emphasising that it was customary for them to perform at the event. She insisted that the band be permitted entry, and even threatened not to enter the Raj Bhavan unless they were allowed to perform.

The chief minister walked to the Raj Bhavan gate where the band was stationed and urged officials to allow them inside. "Kolkata Police provides security; why is the police band not allowed to enter?” she was heard saying before calling a senior official at the Governor’s House.

After the band was allowed inside, Banerjee requested them to play a song. Sources said Chief Secretary Manoj Pant would write a letter to the Raj Bhavan in protest. A senior Raj Bhavan official said the band was assigned a different location than usual for the event.

"When this was pointed out, I intervened and moved the band to a more suitable spot," said Sandeep Kr Singh, OSD in-charge. He claimed that the governor ordered that any change in precedence on such ceremonial occasions must be approved by the Chief of Staff.

