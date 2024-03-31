West Bengal: Class 3 Boy Wants to Be 'Stupid' When He Grows Up, Video Goes Viral

The class teacher was asking students about their ambition when Rik Bagdi, son of a daily labourer said he wants to be stupid so that he would not cheat anyone. His answer was captured on mobile by the teacher and posted on social media.

Labhpur (West Bengal): A class 3 student from West Bengal's Birbhum said he wants to be stupid when he grows up because a dumb person cannot cheat anyone. A video of the child's answer that went viral on social media raised a question on the current social fabric.

Rik Bagdi of Shitalgram Primary School in Labhpur in Birbhum told this while answering the class teacher's question about his ambition. He is a resident of Shitalgram in Labhpur. His father, Abhijit Bagdi is a daily labourer and his mother Suminda is a housewife.

The teacher was making a video of the session and asked one child after another to stand up and speak about his ambition. Students said they wanted to be doctors, engineers, teachers and policemen while some even said they wanted to join the army or be a CID officer when they grow up.

When it was Rik's turn he stood up and said, "I want to be stupid when I grow up". The teacher, Riponkanti Bala, was surprised hearing the answer and countered Rik saying, "Strange! If you are a fool, won't you be cheated by others?"

Without taking a moment to think, Rik promptly said, "I can't fool anyone if I'm stupid myself." Rik's answer was completely unexpected for the teacher. Bala immediately posted the video clip on social media triggering questions on the present social scenario that is marred with corruption.

The child's ambition though unprecedented, carries a strong social message, netizens said.

