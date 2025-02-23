West Bengal Class 10 Student Caught Using AI To Cheat In Exam Hall

Kolkata: "Can you solve the mathematic puzzle for me, Gemini?" “Yes, I can. What number do you expect?”. The answer came instantly but in choppy words, The AI ​​app's reply to a question from a Class 10 student at an examination hall in Kolkata raised the heckles of school authorities. The teaching fraternity is worried about the 'cheating' incident.

Artificial intelligence is taking over businesses around the world but the entry of the AI in theatre of secondary education has created a flutter. Artificial intelligence. And by using that app on mobile, I was caught cheating while giving a numerical test. The student was caught red handed at the exam hall in South Kolkata.

According to sources, the student entered the examination hall dodging the usual surveillance from teachers with a mobile phone. As soon as he got the question paper, he took a picture of that question using his mobile and entered the prompt on the AI app. After receiving his answers, the student started writing. A teacher, however, caught him red-handed after noticing him adopting unfair means. Initially, the teacher thought the student was writing while looking at the mobile. But a closer look revealed the unfair means adopted by the student.

The matter was brought to the notice of higher authorities and the student was asked to leave the exam hall. Twenty mobile phones were received from students at examination halls on Saturday when the mathematics test was being conducted.

Several students were caught sending screenshots of question papers to other students and even a home teacher. The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education authorities promised action against those found guilty.

This year, incidents of students taking pictures of question papers came to notice from several places in West Bengal. The question paper has, however, not been leaked. The authorities assured about a departmental inquiry as to how the 20 students entered the examination centre with mobile phones. President of the WBBSE, Ramanuj Ganguly said, "Besides some mobile phone incidents, no other incidents happened. This year, the examination was conducted smoothly. The result will be known after 90 days from the date of the end of the examination."

Regarding students taking exams with the help of artificial intelligence or AI apps, Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of Shikshaanurag Aikya Manch, said, "Students are concerned about this. Many know. AI is handy for gaining knowledge, but the use of automation has to be fair. Otherwise, you will be in danger."