Mamata Renews Death Penalty Demand For Perpetrators Of Rape, Will Amend State Laws Next Week

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today again demanded capital punishment for those convicted for rape and said her government will amend state laws to bring in death penalty in related cases.

“We will pass an amendment to state laws in the Assembly next week. A special session will be convened. We have been demanding capital punishment for perpetrators of rape. We will send the bill to the Governor for his ascent. If that does not happen, I urge women to lead a sit-in demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan demanding that the bill get the Governor’s nod.

If the state government had requisite powers, we would have ensure capital punishment for the perpetrator in the medico rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital within a week,” said Mamata Banerjee while addressing a Trinamool Congress students’ wing foundation day rally here.

Castigating the NDA-led government at the Centre and opposition BJP for the 12-hour general strike called against police action of protesters during yesterday’s Nabanna Abhijan (march to secretariat) demanding the chief minister’s resignation, Mamata said, “First they should go and a launch a bandh agitation at the Prime Minister’s doorsteps.

Not a single person of the BJP resigned after repeated incidents of rape and and violence against women in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Maharashtra. We want justice for the victim, but BJP is tyring to politicise the issue through this strike call. They want to derail the entire process.”

Blaming the Centre for acting at the behest of the BJP, Mamata alleged, “This is the first time I am seeing a central government, which has completely turned into a slave of a particular political party. And BJP is using everything it can do to utilise the central government’s machinery to derail peace and tranquility in Bengal. They deliberately called this strike today to hamper our rally.”

Siding with the cause of the agitating doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and other medical colleges of Kolkata and the state, the chief minister said she supported their demands of speedy enquiry. “But, alongside that, I urge them to resume their duties in support of humanity,” she said.

Addressing the rally, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said he intends to introduce a private member’s bill in the next session of the Parliament with stricter punishment for perpetrators of rape.

“We don’t need lessons from the BJP on women’s safety. We don’t need lessons on justice from the party which has remained mute spectator to what happened in Manipur. If they can bring an overnight ordinance and subsequent law on demonitisataion, why cant’s they do so with respect to rape? They have to reply,” said Abhishek.

Stating that if Centre does not bring in a strict law for punishing perpetrators of rape, the number 2 of Trinamool Congress said the party will launch an agitation in Delhi.

“We will demonstrate in Delhi and press for a stricter law. If that does not wake them up, I will introduce a private member’s bill in the coming session as a Lok Sabha MP and bring in stricter punishment like death penalty for those convicted for committing rape,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media handle X ahead of Trinamool Congress student wing's foundation day and said, "Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry.

Students, youth have a great social role. It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed."