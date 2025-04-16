ETV Bharat / state

Murshidabad Riots Pre-Planned; BJP, BSF, Section Of Central Agencies Involved, Says Mamata At Meeting With Imams

West Bengal CM Banerjee urged PM Modi at a meeting with Imams on Wednesday to not implement "atrocious" Waqf Amendment Act.

West Bengal CM Banerjee speaks during a meeting with leaders from the Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, in Kolkata on April 16, 2025.
West Bengal CM Banerjee speaks during a meeting with leaders from the Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, in Kolkata on April 16, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned" and accused a section of the BSF, central agencies, and the BJP of fanning tension by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Imams, Banerjee alleged Centre of allowing illegal entry from across the border despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, and further claimed that the BSF and certain agencies played a role in triggering unrest in Bengal.

Banerjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep a check on the Union Home Ministry, headed by Amit Shah and urged him to not implement the "atrocious" Waqf Amendment Act. She said, "I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah, he is harming the nation to serve his political agenda."

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in the Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government must take responsibility," Banerjee said.

The CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three people killed during the violence and directed the state chief secretary to initiate a probe into the role of the BSF, alleging that the force opened fire, which led to the death of one of them.

"I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the bordering areas by giving money to youths to pelt stones during the violence," she said. Alleging that outsiders linked to the BJP entered the state and incited violence, Banerjee said, "Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come and create chaos before fleeing? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their Jumla government. Don't divide the country; unite all instead." (With Agency Inputs)

