West Bengal By-election Results 2024: TMC Leads In All 6 Assembly Seats

FILE - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting with ministers, at Nabanna in Kolkata on Nov. 21, 2024. ( ANI )

Kolkata: The TMC was surging ahead of its rivals in all six Assembly seats as counting of postal ballots and the EVM votes for the West Bengal bypolls was underway, on Saturday.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

The constituencies that went to the polls are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

According to our reporters from the ground, TMC was leading in Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas and Taldangra constituency in Bankura.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now on its website.