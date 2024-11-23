ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal By-election Results 2024: TMC Leads In All 6 Assembly Seats

The counting of votes for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am amid the ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.

The counting of votes for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held last week, is scheduled for Saturday, with the election results drawing significant attention due to the ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.
FILE - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting with ministers, at Nabanna in Kolkata on Nov. 21, 2024. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolkata: The TMC was surging ahead of its rivals in all six Assembly seats as counting of postal ballots and the EVM votes for the West Bengal bypolls was underway, on Saturday.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

The constituencies that went to the polls are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

According to our reporters from the ground, TMC was leading in Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas and Taldangra constituency in Bankura.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now on its website.

Five of these seats are in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, which was won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the northern part of the state.

The by-elections were necessitated following the resignation of MLAs who had won seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaving their assembly constituencies vacant.

The by-polls on November 13 saw a voter turnout of around 69.29 per cent.

However, the election process was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, near the Naihati Assembly constituency, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker.

The Left Front has ditched Congress in the present contest. The party looks at it as a means to test its relevance. The grand old party, under its new state chief Suvankar Sarkar, has fielded candidates in all six constituencies.

Kolkata: The TMC was surging ahead of its rivals in all six Assembly seats as counting of postal ballots and the EVM votes for the West Bengal bypolls was underway, on Saturday.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

The constituencies that went to the polls are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

According to our reporters from the ground, TMC was leading in Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas and Taldangra constituency in Bankura.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now on its website.

Five of these seats are in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, which was won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the northern part of the state.

The by-elections were necessitated following the resignation of MLAs who had won seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaving their assembly constituencies vacant.

The by-polls on November 13 saw a voter turnout of around 69.29 per cent.

However, the election process was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, near the Naihati Assembly constituency, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker.

The Left Front has ditched Congress in the present contest. The party looks at it as a means to test its relevance. The grand old party, under its new state chief Suvankar Sarkar, has fielded candidates in all six constituencies.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL BYELECTION RESULTSASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.