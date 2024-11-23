West Bengal By-election Results 2024: TMC Leads In All 6 Assembly Seats

Kolkata: The TMC was surging ahead of its rivals in all six Assembly seats as counting of postal ballots and the EVM votes for the West Bengal bypolls was underway, on Saturday.
The counting of votes began at 8 am.
The constituencies that went to the polls are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).
According to our reporters from the ground, TMC was leading in Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas and Taldangra constituency in Bankura.
The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now on its website.
Five of these seats are in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, which was won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the northern part of the state.
The by-elections were necessitated following the resignation of MLAs who had won seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaving their assembly constituencies vacant.
The by-polls on November 13 saw a voter turnout of around 69.29 per cent.
However, the election process was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, near the Naihati Assembly constituency, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker.
The Left Front has ditched Congress in the present contest. The party looks at it as a means to test its relevance. The grand old party, under its new state chief Suvankar Sarkar, has fielded candidates in all six constituencies.