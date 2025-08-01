ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Businessman Scammed Of Rs 15 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Maharashtra Police

Jalpaiguri: In a case of cyber fraud, a businessman from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri lost Rs 15 lakh after falling victim to a fraudulent video call by scammers posing as Maharashtra Police.

Jhantu Bose, the businessman, was shocked when the fraudsters, impersonating Maharashtra Police personnel, claimed that Bose’s mobile number was used in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The criminals demanded a large sum of money in exchange for his 'release', sending Bose into a state of panic. Luckily, a quick response from the Jalpaiguri Cyber Police helped Bose recover Rs 11.5 lakh, which was returned to him soon after recovery.

How did the incident unfold?

Bose said he received a video call from a person claiming to be a Maharashtra Police officer. The caller insisted that his mobile number was linked to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. As a result, he was being digitally arrested for seven days.

To prove his authenticity, the fraudster displayed Bose’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank account number during the call, which intensified the businessman's fear.