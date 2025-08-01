West Bengal Businessman Scammed of Rs 15 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as Maharashtra Police

Jalpaiguri: In a case of cyber fraud, a businessman from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri lost Rs 15 lakh after falling victim to a fraudulent video call by scammers posing as Maharashtra Police.
Jhantu Bose, the businessman, was shocked when the fraudsters, impersonating Maharashtra Police personnel, claimed that Bose’s mobile number was used in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The criminals demanded a large sum of money in exchange for his 'release', sending Bose into a state of panic. Luckily, a quick response from the Jalpaiguri Cyber Police helped Bose recover Rs 11.5 lakh, which was returned to him soon after recovery.
How did the incident unfold?
Bose said he received a video call from a person claiming to be a Maharashtra Police officer. The caller insisted that his mobile number was linked to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. As a result, he was being digitally arrested for seven days.
To prove his authenticity, the fraudster displayed Bose’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank account number during the call, which intensified the businessman's fear.
Bose was told that he would be under house arrest unless he paid a large sum of money. The criminals demanded Rs 15 lakh, claiming it would clear his name and prevent his arrest.
The terrified businessman then withdrew the money from his fixed deposit and transferred Rs 15 lakh through RTGS to the fraudsters.
Police recovery
As the fraudsters demanded more money, Bose quickly realised that something was foul. He contacted the police and filed a complaint with the Jalpaiguri Cyber Crime unit. Upon investigation, the police traced the funds and identified that the criminals had contacted Bose from Cambodia.
The police immediately froze the bank account in which the money had been transferred and began a detailed investigation. Due to their prompt action, Rs 11.5 lakh was successfully recovered and handed over to the victim.
Jalpaiguri superintendent of police, Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale, said, "Cyber frauds like these prey on people’s fear and emotions. The criminals used a highly sophisticated method of intimidation. Our cyber police team’s alertness helped us track the money and help the victim recover a significant portion of it."