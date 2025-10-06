ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal BJP MP, MLA Attacked During Visit To Flood-Hit Nagrakata; Saffron Party Blames Trinamool Congress

Jalpaiguri: BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by locals when they went to assess the flood situation in Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday. Murmu was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital while Ghosh suffered minor wounds, officials said. Also, Ghosh's car was vandalised.

The attack triggered a political row with the BJP leaders accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence. The BJP MLA and MP are set to lodge a complaint at Nagrakata police station, they said.

On Monday, a BJP delegation went to Nagrakata to visit the flood-affected areas. A group of men started shouting 'go-back' slogans resulting which, a scuffle broke out between them. When Ghosh attempted to get into his car with Murmu, agitators allegedly tried to drag them out and pelted stones at the vehicle.

BJP leaders alleged that the attack took place in the presence of police, who remained a mute spectator.

MLA Ghosh said, "We were visiting the flood-hit areas of Nagrakata when Trinamool Congress workers attacked us. MP Khagen Murmu is seriously injured. I am taking him to the hospital after rescuing him. Our car was vandalised."

Amit Malviya, BJP co-incharge West Bengal condemned the alleged attack terming it as 'TMC's Jungle Raj'.