West Bengal BJP MP, MLA Attacked During Visit To Flood-Hit Nagrakata; Saffron Party Blames Trinamool Congress

Amit Malviya slammed Mamata Banerjee for the alleged attack, calling it 'TMC's Jungle Raj'.

MLA Shankha Ghosh's car was vandalised (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Jalpaiguri: BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by locals when they went to assess the flood situation in Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday. Murmu was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital while Ghosh suffered minor wounds, officials said. Also, Ghosh's car was vandalised.

The attack triggered a political row with the BJP leaders accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence. The BJP MLA and MP are set to lodge a complaint at Nagrakata police station, they said.

On Monday, a BJP delegation went to Nagrakata to visit the flood-affected areas. A group of men started shouting 'go-back' slogans resulting which, a scuffle broke out between them. When Ghosh attempted to get into his car with Murmu, agitators allegedly tried to drag them out and pelted stones at the vehicle.

BJP leaders alleged that the attack took place in the presence of police, who remained a mute spectator.

MLA Ghosh said, "We were visiting the flood-hit areas of Nagrakata when Trinamool Congress workers attacked us. MP Khagen Murmu is seriously injured. I am taking him to the hospital after rescuing him. Our car was vandalised."

Amit Malviya, BJP co-incharge West Bengal condemned the alleged attack terming it as 'TMC's Jungle Raj'.

Sharing a video of the incident on his X handle, Malviya wrote, "TMC’s Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides."

Slamming chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he wrote, "While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC’s Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished."

Trinamool Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

Notably, incessant rains have triggered a flood-like situation in Nagrakata, Dhupguri, Mainaguri, Banarhat areas of Jalpaiguri district. Five people died in Nagarakata due to rain-related incidents.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Nagrakata today. Shortly after, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya is also slated to visit Nagrakata.

