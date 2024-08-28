West Bengal Bandh Live Updates: 'If Bengal Is Burned...Then Delhi Will Also Be Burned,' Says CM Mamata Amid BJP's Statewide Protest

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla: 'Dictator Didi' Called Protestors Murderers

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly beating up peaceful protestors and causing violence on agitators during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday. Referring to Banerjee as 'Dictator Didi', he said that under her rule, Ma, Maati, Manush is unsafe and only 'balatkari, bambaz and golibaz' are safe. "Yesterday, we saw every attempt being made by 'dictator didi' to stop the Nabanna Abhiyan run by the students. Lathi, hockey stick, container, barricades, tear gas, water cannon, everything was used. Violence was unleashed on the protesters. Protesters were mocked and called murderers, rapists and what not by the TMC MP. Today when there is a people's bandh, it is a bandh by the people, it is a bandh for the people, called and supported by the people, then to sabotage it, to incite and give it a shape of violence, this kind of incident takes place. There must be an investigation. The media reports have come that how the bullets were fired at the BJP leader's car and how the leader has been injured," he added.