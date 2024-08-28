Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the Trinamool Congress's student wing, issued a strong warning to the Centre, saying, "Remember if Bengal is burned, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also be burned". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Chief Minister of inciting tensions and demanded her resignation. BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the comments made by CM Mamata were unbecoming of a person holding a high constitutional post. Sukanta also dashed off a letter to Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, drawing his attention to the 'inflammatory comments of CM Mamata and seeking immediate action for restoring public order in West Bengal.
West Bengal Bandh Live Updates: 'If Bengal Is Burned...Then Delhi Will Also Be Burned,' Says CM Mamata Amid BJP's Statewide Protest
The call for a 12-hour bandh on Tuesday from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to the alleged atrocities committed against the protestors during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday saw a mixed bag of reactions. Shops, schools and colleges remained open as usual. However, train services were temporarily disrupted in Hooghly as BJP workers protested, while road traffic was affected in Nandigram and Alipurdar and fewer vehicles were seen on the road.
The ruling TMC has opposed the strike with road demonstrations and several of their workers have allegedly attacked BJP supporters in North 24 Parganas. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum has called for a massive rally in Kolkata Shyambazar to Dharmatala on Wednesday demanding justice for the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
'Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj' and other student groups staged a protest march to the West Bengal Secretariat, 'Nabanna,' protesting against the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata. The "Nabanna Abhiyan" rally began from College Square.
Tensions erupted in the Santragachi neighbourhood of Howrah, where protesters gathered in huge numbers. Police used water cannons on protestors as they attempted to breach barricades, leading to clashes.
"Remember If Bengal Is Burned.." West Bengal CM Mamata Issues Stern Warning to Centre
Agitating Healthcare Professionals Reject CM Mamata Banerjee's Appeal to Join Duty
The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum has said they will continue their ceasework, which has been going for the past 20 days in protest against the alleged rape and murder of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The forum has rejected CM Mamata Banerjee's appeal to halt their strike and join duty. However, the agitating doctors and health professionals stuck to their demand for justice to the deceased postgraduate trainee and also for safer work environment for them in the government and private medical institutions.
If State Government Had Requisite powers, We Would Have Ensured Capital Punishment For Perpetrator: CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while attending the TMC students' wing rally assured that the culprits in the RG Kar Hospital Case would get capital punishment within seven days. She also said that the party has decided to introduce an anti-rape bill in the Assembly by next week. "We will send the bill to Governor CV Ananda Bose for his assent," she added. The amendments to the laws in this regard will be passed in a special session of the State Assembly next week itself. The chief minister asserted that she will sit in dharna in front of Raj Bhavan if the Governor's assent is delayed for these laws.
Junior Doctors' Union Holds Protest Rally In Kolkata
Following the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical Hospital and College on August 9, a slew of protests were observed in Kolkata and multiple parts of the country. Today, a day after the 'Nabanna Abhiyan', junior doctors in Kolkata organised yet another protest rally demanding speedy justice and a safer environment for doctors, paramedical forces and health professionals
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla: 'Dictator Didi' Called Protestors Murderers
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly beating up peaceful protestors and causing violence on agitators during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday. Referring to Banerjee as 'Dictator Didi', he said that under her rule, Ma, Maati, Manush is unsafe and only 'balatkari, bambaz and golibaz' are safe. "Yesterday, we saw every attempt being made by 'dictator didi' to stop the Nabanna Abhiyan run by the students. Lathi, hockey stick, container, barricades, tear gas, water cannon, everything was used. Violence was unleashed on the protesters. Protesters were mocked and called murderers, rapists and what not by the TMC MP. Today when there is a people's bandh, it is a bandh by the people, it is a bandh for the people, called and supported by the people, then to sabotage it, to incite and give it a shape of violence, this kind of incident takes place. There must be an investigation. The media reports have come that how the bullets were fired at the BJP leader's car and how the leader has been injured," he added.
Roopa Ganguly Denies TMC Claims Of No Public Response to Bandh, Says 'Buses Running Empty'
During the 'Bengal Bandh' called by the opposition BJP in West Bengal, party leader Roopa Ganguly lashed out at the ruling TMC and said that buses are going empty. "People from TMC are saying that people are not following the bandh while buses are going empty. It means that people are following the bandh call. Did you see me forcing anyone to follow the bandh? Police are behaving so badly these days, don't they feel ashamed?" she said.
Two Of Our Workers Shot At In Bhatpara: BJP
The BJP in West Bengal, which has called for a 12-hour strike opposing the violence committed by the state police on agitators during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday during alleged today that two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. The state police has denied the claims, adding that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill. The injured men were taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital, they said. Read More...
BJP State Chief Sukanta Majumdar Appeals To Governor Seeking Release Of Detained Students
BJP State Chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Governor CV Ananda Bose, seeking release of students detained during 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests. On Tuesday, violence erupted between angry protestors and state police in the streets of Kolkata and Howrah. Several were injured as police deployed water cannons, tear gas to control the mob. The TMC-led ruling party aimed to restrict the student-led march to Nabanna, the Bengal secretariat, which was organised in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9.
RG Kar Doctor Says No Medical Professionals Were Present During 'Nabanna Abhiyan'
Doctor Mazumder from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of said that their protest, initially was only for doctors and medical professionals. "Today we have called everyone to join us. Yesterday, none of our doctors were present," he added.
Police Recover Empty Bomb Shells From Spot Where BJP Leader Was Attacked
Police recovered empty bomb shells from near the spot where BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas. Pandey claimed that several people allegedly belonging to the ruling TMC attacked and fired on his car on Tuesday in the Bhatpara area.
Nothing Will Happen, The More They Detain, The More People Will Join The Protest: BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee
Police detained BJP leader Locket Chatterjee who joined the protest after BJP's call for a 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' at Kolkata's Bata Chowk on Tuesday. Speaking to the media from a police vehicle, she said, "Nothing will happen, the more they detain, the more people will join the protest. This is the anger of people and they are on the road. Police can detain people but not to the idea."
