West Bengal: BJP Claims 2 Of Its Workers Shot At In Bhatpara

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

West Bengal BJP alleged two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in Borth 24 Parganas district on Wednesday amid reports of clashes between BJP and TMC cadres in the state. The incidents happened amid the state-wide 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP to protest the police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.

Barasat: The opposition BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday morning alleged that two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. Police, however, claimed that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill.

The injured persons were taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital for treatment, they said. Former BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that miscreants owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress fired the shots. The ruling party rejected the allegation.

The incident happened amid the state-wide 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP to protest the police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.

The march to state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah was organised by the newly-formed students' group Chatra Samaj, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The 6 am to 6 pm Bangla bandh (strike) somewhat affected daily life in the state on Wednesday. In Kolkata, the usual busyness on the roads on a weekday morning was missing with a lesser number of buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying. Private vehicles were also significantly less in numbers, even as markets and shops remained open as usual.

Schools and colleges remained open, while in most private offices, attendance was lesser with employees being asked to work from home. In Bhabanipur, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal urged people with folded hands not to take out their vehicles.

BJP workers demonstrated at the Bongaon station in North 24 Parganas, Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas, and the Murshidabad station in support of the bandh. Tension was palpable at the Barrackpore station in North 24 Parganas as BJP supporters and TMC workers came face to face.

