West Bengal Assembly Erupts In Chaos On 1st Day Of Week, Mamata Slams BJP MLAs

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly witnessed high drama on the first working day of the week, as BJP legislators created an uproar over the Speaker’s refusal to admit a motion on alleged corruption in the education sector.
The situation escalated when Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP MLA Manoj Oraon and had marshals escort him out of the House. Following this, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in protest in the Assembly lobby.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP MLAs, accusing them of disrupting proceedings without offering meaningful debate. "They don’t want to discuss or learn anything. All they do is launch slander campaigns against the state government and Trinamool Congress and raise obscene slogans," she said.
Referring to a recent incident, the Chief Minister alleged that a BJP leader threw a slipper at a Punjabi police officer near her residence. “This angered the Punjabi community and they officially condemned the act,” CM added.
Banerjee warned, “If you can enter my neighbourhood, remember I can enter yours too.”
She even went on to add, “You call everyone thieves — but you are the ones who’ve looted the country and sold it off. You have no concern for public safety.”
Referring to the recent deaths in Gujarat, she said, “When people died in Gujarat, we mourned silently. That’s what political decency looks like. But you threw slippers at a man wearing a turban.”
Taking a sarcastic jibe, Banerjee said, “If you love flip-flops so much, why not open a flip-flop store? Show the income in your black-and-white records and pay tax. Front side flip-flop, backside gobble-up!”
The CM also clarified her own stance on public funds and said, “I’ve been an MP seven times, even a Union minister, but I never took a single paisa pension. I also don’t draw a salary from this Assembly. Even when I stay in circuit houses, I pay the rent and food expenses myself.”
Addressing the opposition, she said, “Will you now decide what I eat or wear? You are insulting me every day, but be warned — you’ll be reduced to zero in the next elections.”
Speaker Biman Banerjee also expressed disapproval of the opposition’s behaviour. “It is the collective responsibility of all members to uphold the dignity of the House. The rulebook clearly outlines how MLAs should conduct themselves. Many from the ruling party urged me to evict the entire opposition, but I chose not to. I believe that they will eventually come to their senses — if not today, then tomorrow.”