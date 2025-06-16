ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Erupts In Chaos On 1st Day Of Week, Mamata Slams BJP MLAs

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly witnessed high drama on the first working day of the week, as BJP legislators created an uproar over the Speaker’s refusal to admit a motion on alleged corruption in the education sector.

The situation escalated when Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP MLA Manoj Oraon and had marshals escort him out of the House. Following this, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in protest in the Assembly lobby.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP MLAs, accusing them of disrupting proceedings without offering meaningful debate. "They don’t want to discuss or learn anything. All they do is launch slander campaigns against the state government and Trinamool Congress and raise obscene slogans," she said.

Referring to a recent incident, the Chief Minister alleged that a BJP leader threw a slipper at a Punjabi police officer near her residence. “This angered the Punjabi community and they officially condemned the act,” CM added.

Banerjee warned, “If you can enter my neighbourhood, remember I can enter yours too.”

She even went on to add, “You call everyone thieves — but you are the ones who’ve looted the country and sold it off. You have no concern for public safety.”