West Bengal Anti-Waqf Act Protests: 170 Violence-Hit Families Migrate To Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj: About 170 families from violence-hit Dhuliyan in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have migrated to Rajmahal in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand amid anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests.

West Bengal is on a boil since Friday after anti-Waqf Act protests broke out in Murshidabad leaving at least three people dead and forcing scores of families migrate elsewhere. After Murshidabad, fresh violence erupted on Monday in the state's South 24 Parganas where members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during anti-Waqf Act protests.

About 170 such affected families from Jafarabad village of Dhuliyan in West Bengal too were forced to leave their homes. More than 50 violence-affected people have reached Rajmahal in Sahibganj.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Hridaya Das, an affected family member from violence-hit Jafarabad in Murshidabad, alleged that the police arrived four hours after the violence, but by then it was too late.

Das said that the violence suddenly broke out at the village and somehow they hid in the house to save their lives.

“But the next day at 11 AM, 50-60 masked people armed with bombs and sharp weapons attacked our house and killed our brother Hargovind Das and nephew Chandan Das,” Hridaya Das recalled adding the entire Hindu population vacated the village after the violence.

Elderly Woman Fakes Illness To Help Family Members Flee

Narrating his ordeal, Hridaya Das recalled that after the violence broke out, his 85-year-old mother was forced to fake illness to help 12 of her members flee the village in an ambulance and somehow reach their relative's house in Rajmahal.

The migration of families from West Bengal comes close on the heels of state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim's statement that the affected families had been displaced within Bengal.

"There is no such situation of violence here. People have been displaced within Bengal only. Bengal is a safe place and everything is fine here. Police is keeping an eye on the matter," Hakim said.

CM Mamata Appeals For Calm

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed people to remain calm and restrained and not to engage in "any unrighteous behavior in the name of religion".

"My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behavior in the name of religion. Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society. Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about? Also, remember, we will take legal action against those who incite riots. We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion. I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilization and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," Mamata wrote in an elaborate post on X.

West Bengal Police Warns Of Strict Action

Following the Friday's violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal Police said that the situation in Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur was under control.

"The situation in Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Raids are being conducted to arrest the troublemakers. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm," a police spokesperson said.