'We'll Be Sent To Bangladesh': Bengal Man Ends Life Over NRC, SIR Anxiety, Say Police

Kolkata: Dilip Kumar Saha, a resident of the Bansdroni area here in West Bengal, was found dead at his home on Sunday morning, police said. His family alleged that “extreme anxiety” over NRC and SIR had forced him to take the extreme step, as the family had crossed over to the state from Bangladesh in 1972.

Saha (59) worked as a non-teaching employee at a private school in Dhakuria and had reportedly migrated from Nawabganj, Bangladesh, to Kolkata in 1972.

Dilip’s wife, Aarti, claimed that he was extremely worried about the NRC and was afraid that the family would be sent back to Bangladesh. “He was afraid of the NRC and would keep saying that ‘we will be sent to a detention camp and then back to Bangladesh.’ Despite our assurances, he wouldn't listen,” she said.

Aarti claimed that the family had all valid voter ID cards and other documents to prove their citizenship. But Saha was under extreme mental pressure and confined himself to his house for the past week, and was glued to the television.

Police said Saha was found dead at their Anandapally West home in Bansdroni while his family was away. A suicide note was also recovered from the house.

Saha’s body was sent to the MR Bangur Hospital for autopsy, and an unnatural death case has been lodged.

Following the incident, Bengal’s Power Minister and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Arup Biswas reached Saha's house and expressed condolences to the family.

“The fear of being thrown out of the country can have such an effect on a person. What they (the Centre) have started in the name of SIR is an expression of their anti-people attitude, and the results are in front of you,” he said.

The TMC also raised their protest on social media and shared a video of the complaint on behalf of the deceased's family.

“The way BJP has started attacking the Bengali nation across the country, sending NRC notices despite having valid documents, forcibly sending migrant workers to Bangladesh, and taking away voting rights by doing SIR—a resident has finally chosen the path of suicide while living in fear of all these. See with your own eyes how an anti-people, anti-Bengali party is trying to finish off Bengalis,” the party wrote.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.