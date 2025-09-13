ETV Bharat / state

Welding Sparks Ignite Fire At Amul Dairy In Gujarat's Anand; 7 Workers Injured

Anand: At least seven workers suffered burn injuries after welding sparks triggered fire due to suspected gas leakage at Amul Dairy premises in Gujarat's Anand on Friday evening, officials said.

According to the officials, the workers were busy in welding works at the plant when a large balloon connected to the biogas line suddenly burst with the leaked gas catching fire by the welding sparks.

Due to this explosion, about seven workers working nearby suffered burn injuries. Relief and rescue work was started immediately after the accident. The burnt employees were taken to Shri Krishna Hospital in Karamsad for immediate treatment where they are said to be stable. The cause of the gas leakage was not immediately known.

On receiving information about the explosion, Amul Dairy Chairman Vipulbhai Patel and Vice President Kantibhai Sodha Parmar immediately reached Karamsad Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured employees. No official confirmation or statement has been issued by Amul Dairy regarding this incident yet. Journalists were also not allowed to enter Amul Dairy.