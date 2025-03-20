Police Investigating Techie's Death After Fall From Office Building

Kolkata: The police on Thursday said they are investigating the death of a techie who allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of his office building a day ago in the New Town area near here. The 50-year-old deceased, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, worked in a multinational consulting and outsourcing firm.

Police said that initial findings suggest suicide, but all possible angles are being investigated. According to his colleagues, Bhattacharjee started working as usual on Wednesday but appeared disturbed.

Around 3 pm, security guards heard a loud thud outside the building and upon reaching there, found him lying face down in a pool of blood, police said. Bhattacharjee, a resident of Mudiali in south Kolkata, left behind his wife and two children.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).