ETV Bharat / state

Weekly Market Returns to Naxalism Hit Village After 25 Years

Sukma: A weekly market has made a comeback at Sukma’s Puvarti village after about 25 years. It has been the theatre of Naxal violence and is infamous for being the native village abode of the wanted Naxalite leader Madvi Hidma.

There was a celebratory atmosphere when the weekly market was revived recently in this village that falls under the Chimlipenta Gram Panchayat. People from dozens of nearby villages who used to travel several kilometres away to get their daily needs are now getting all the goods in the village itself. The compulsion of bringing the essentials through muddy forests and hills during the rainy season now appears to be a thing of the past.

Traders from areas like Dauranpal, Chintalnar and Basaguda of Bijapur are now coming to Puvarti to set up shops selling vegetables, clothes, household items, seeds and medicines. The market now resembles any other across rural India.

Old timers pointed out that this entire region was in the grip of Naxal violence ever since Salwa Judum, the militia raised to counter Naxalites, was launched in 2005. Puvarti, which was once the centre of commercial activities, was completely deserted as the violence was picking up. The markets shut down, and people started leaving the village amid fear looming everywhere. The story was the same in many adjoining villages.

But the establishment of a camp by security forces in Puvarti in 2024 started changing the picture. After the establishment, the work on connecting the village to the main road was accelerated. Infrastructure like Gurukul School, Anganwadi Centre and Public Distribution System (PDS) Bhawan came up. The children of the village started studying while basic facilities were extended to the villagers.