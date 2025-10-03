ETV Bharat / state

Week After Violence, Bareilly Turns Into Fortress Ahead Of Friday Prayers

Bareilly: Security was intensified in several sensitive areas in Bareilly before the afternoon prayers on Friday, a week after violence erupted following the congregational prayers.

From early morning, the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police were seen patrolling the city with a heavy police presence, while clerics from the Ala Hazrat Dargah called on residents to keep the peace. Internet restrictions remained in place in Bareilly, and very few people were seen in markets.

Several people were injured on September 26, after locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers, after the cancellation of a proposed protest over the "I Love Muhammad" posters. Police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds, mostly unidentified suspects, for the violence. So far, over 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have been arrested.

District Magistrate Avnish Singh said senior officers from police and administration spent Thursday night touring sensitive areas and interacting with local residents, who assured that communal harmony would be maintained.

"We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof," Singh said. Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the city has been divided into four super zones and eight zones for tighter surveillance, with four IPS officers brought in from other districts for special monitoring.