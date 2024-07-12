ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Turns Into Tragedy: Two Guests Dead, Three Critical As Vehicle Overturns In Rajasthan

The accident took place on Thursday on Sapu Road under Sadar police station limits of Dholpur when the vehicle carrying wedding guests part of the wedding procession of Satish Kumar skidded off the road and overturned.

Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a tragic road accident which turned a wedding into a mourning, two members of the wedding procession were killed while three were critically injured after a high speed vehicle full of wedding guests lost control and overturned in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday night, an official said.

The horrific road accident took place on Sapu Road under Sadar police station limits.

Sadar police station in-charge Ramnaresh Meena said that on Thursday night, Brahma Lal, a resident of Morena, was going to Pureni village with his son Satish Kumar's wedding procession with the wedding guests traveling in a loading Cantra vehicle. As soon as the vehicle full of wedding guests reached near Pachgaon police post, the driver lost control due to high speed and the vehicle climbed the divider and overturned on the side of the road. In the accident, two guests died while three others were injured, police said.

About 15 injured people in the accident were taken to the district hospital by ambulance. Doctors declared 50-year-old Suresh son of Ratiram dead whereas 35-year-old Raju son of Janveed and 40-year-old Bablu son of Gangaram were referred to Jaipur but Raju died on the way to the hospital.

The injured include 30-year-old Rakesh son of Pratap Singh, 33-year-old Rajveer son of Omprakash, 35-year-old Pappu son of Ramdayal, 30-year-old Titu son of Babulal, 60-year-old Kalicharan son of Seva Ram, 30-year-old Brijmohan son of Dalchand, 8-year-old Pravesh son of Avtaar, 65-year-old Munnalal son of Ramdayal, 8-year-old Avinash son of Rinku, 35-year-old Mukesh son of Ghurelal, 15-year-old Mohit son of Raju and 12-year-old Thoni son of Raju.

