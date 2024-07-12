ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Turns Into Tragedy: Two Guests Dead, Three Critical As Vehicle Overturns In Rajasthan

Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a tragic road accident which turned a wedding into a mourning, two members of the wedding procession were killed while three were critically injured after a high speed vehicle full of wedding guests lost control and overturned in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday night, an official said.

The horrific road accident took place on Sapu Road under Sadar police station limits.

Sadar police station in-charge Ramnaresh Meena said that on Thursday night, Brahma Lal, a resident of Morena, was going to Pureni village with his son Satish Kumar's wedding procession with the wedding guests traveling in a loading Cantra vehicle. As soon as the vehicle full of wedding guests reached near Pachgaon police post, the driver lost control due to high speed and the vehicle climbed the divider and overturned on the side of the road. In the accident, two guests died while three others were injured, police said.