ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Turns Into Tragedy: Four Children Among Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Tractor Mishap

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Cops at the spot where four children were among five killed in a tractor accident in Madhya Pradesh on Monday May 6, 2024
Cops at the spot where four children were among five killed in a tractor accident in Madhya Pradesh on Monday May 6, 2024(ETV Bharat)

The four children along the driver were on way to fetch water from the nearby village well for the wedding when the vehicle overturned at a culvert killing the five people on the spot. Two others were injured in the accident.

Jabalpur: The happiness of the wedding ceremony in Jabalpur's Tinheta Deori village turned into mourning when four children and the driver of the village died in a road accident in the Madhya Pradesh village on Monday. Two more persons were injured in the tragic accident.

The victims were on their way to a nearby well on the tractor to fetch water for the wedding ceremony when the tractor went out of control and overturned.

An official said that the mishap took place at around 9 am near Tinheta Deori village under Chargawan police station limits. The victims have been identified as tractor driver Dharmendra Thakur, 18, Devendra Barkade, 15, Rajveer Gaur, 13, Anoop Barkade, 12 and Lucky Markam, 10. Two others--Dalpat Gond, 12 and Vikas Uike were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital for treatment.

Locals said that as soon as the tractor reached a culvert outside the village, Dharmendra lost control of the tractor and the tractor overturned in the field leading to the casualties. The accident turned the wedding into a tragedy and triggered a pall of gloom in the entire area. The mishap also evoked a sharp reaction from the locals, who accused the local administration of reaching late to the spot.

Local resident Ramkumar Saiyaam said that the police and administration were informed about it but no one reached the village till 11:00 am. “Had the ambulance reached the village in time, their lives could have been saved,” he said.

Soon after the incident, the district administration officials and local MLA and Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh reached the medical hospital to inquire about the health of the injured. Additional Collector Misha Singh said that the deceased are being provided an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 and the injured Rs 10,000. Police have registered a case and started investigating the incident.

  1. Read more:Uttar Pradesh: 2 Returning From Ram Mandir Burnt Alive in Car-Dumper Collision, 3 Injured
  2. Road Accident kills 6 family members in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

TAGGED:

JABALPURMP TRACTOR ACCIDENTCHILDREN KILLED TRACTOR MPWEDDING TURNS INTO TRAGEDY MPMP TRACTOR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.