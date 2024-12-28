ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Thieves Caught In Varanasi, Stolen Jewellery Worth Rs 12 Lakh Recovered

Varanasi: The Varanasi Police have arrested three thieves who had recently stolen jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from a wedding venue in Lalpur-Pandeypur area here.

The trio, hailing from Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, used to target wedding ceremonies to steal jewellery and other valuables. On December 10, during a wedding at a marriage lawn under the Lalpur-Pandeypur police limits, jewellery kept in a trolley bag was stolen by the thieves, leaving the hosts in shock. Fortunately, their movement was captured on CCTV, which proved to be vital in tracking them down.

Sharing their modus operandi, Varuna Zone DCP Chandrakant Meena revealed that the accused are professional thieves who targeted weddings during the season. "The accused, Jackie Singh and two other thieves named Kalu Singh, are from Rajgarh district. They travelled across Uttar Pradesh and other states during the wedding season. They went to the wedding ceremonies, dressed appropriately, and acted confidently to avoid suspicion," DCP Meena said.

"The thieves remain alert throughout the event, carefully waiting for opportunities to steal bags containing valuables when guests are distracted. The thieves are so clever that it is almost impossible to gauge that they don't belong there," the DCP added.